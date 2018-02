Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.91 points, or 0.57 percent, to 25,104.39. The S&P 500 gained 15.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,719.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.44 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,261.53.