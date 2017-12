Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes dipped on Friday in low trading volume before the holiday weekend as several blue-chip stocks slipped, including Nike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.96 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,754.33, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,683.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.40 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,959.96. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)