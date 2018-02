Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned higher in choppy trading on Friday after the Nasdaq Composite Index hit an over two-month low, as investors continued to grapple with elevated volatility.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.47 points, or 0.23 percent, at 23,914.93, the S&P 500 was up 10.88 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,591.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30.94 points, or 0.46 percent, at 6,808.10. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)