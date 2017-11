NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday with Verizon lifting the telecoms sector after the stock got an upgrade, while a deal in semiconductors boosted high-performing tech shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.09 points, or 0.31 percent, to 23,430.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,582.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.92 points, or 0.12 percent, to 6,790.71. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)