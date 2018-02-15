FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:06 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs on tech strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Thursday to notch its fifth straight session of gains, led by Apple and other technology stocks as investors shrugged off recent inflation worries that sent the market into a sell-off at the start of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.36 points, or 1.23 percent, to 25,200.85, the S&P 500 gained 32.62 points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,731.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 112.82 points, or 1.58 percent, to 7,256.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

