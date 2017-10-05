FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs to records on tax plan optimism
#Company News
October 5, 2017 / 8:06 PM / in 12 days

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs to records on tax plan optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - All three major indexes rose to record high closes again on Thursday, with optimism over a tax overhaul increasing as Congress moved closer to agreement on a budget resolution and as data added to recent signs of economic strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,775.39, the S&P 500 gained 14.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,552.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.73 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,585.36. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

