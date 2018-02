Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday as investors shrugged off stronger-than-expected inflation data and snapped up shares of Facebook, Amazon.com and Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.38 points, or 1.03 percent, to 24,893.83, the S&P 500 gained 35.72 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,698.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.11 points, or 1.86 percent, to 7,143.62. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)