March 1, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops over 1 pct on Trump tariff fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 registered a third straight day of more than 1 percent declines on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the United States would impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum, raising concern about higher prices and a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 420.22 points, or 1.68 percent, to 24,608.98, the S&P 500 lost 36.22 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,677.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.45 points, or 1.27 percent, to 7,180.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)

