US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on strong economic data
January 3, 2018 / 9:08 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on strong economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and other major indexes hit record highs as technology stocks climbed amid indications of robust economic growth in the United States and overseas.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,922.68, the S&P 500 gained 17.26 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,713.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.63 points, or 0.84 percent, to 7,065.53. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

