US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday break
November 22, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Wednesday with telecom services shares among the biggest gainers, while the energy sector rose, tracking gains in crude oil futures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to 23,526.18, the S&P 500 lost 1.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,597.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.88 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,867.36.

About 5.05 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.66 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. Trading volumes were thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and an early close on Friday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

