US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Apple, Intel drag
November 10, 2017 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Apple, Intel drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended nearly unchanged on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following dueling plans unveiled by Republican U.S. lawmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,422.21, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,582.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,750.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

