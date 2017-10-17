FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Dow brushes 23K milestone
October 17, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Dow brushes 23K milestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly ticked above the 23,000 point mark for the first time on Tuesday, driven by strong earnings from UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, though it finished the session just below that level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,997.44, the S&P 500 gained 1.72 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,559.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,623.66. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

