NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell modestly on Friday, whipsawed by developments with a probe into Russia’s involvement in the U.S. election as well as with progress on a tax bill in Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.65 points, or 0.17 percent, to 24,230.7, the S&P 500 lost 5.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,642.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,847.59. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)