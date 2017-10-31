FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends October on high note, led by tech, consumer staples
October 31, 2017 / 8:07 PM / in 10 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends October on high note, led by tech, consumer staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A jump in shares of consumer companies Mondelez and Kellogg after their quarterly reports, along with further gains for tech stocks on Tuesday, helped Wall Street end October on a positive note.

The three major indexes tallied their best monthly gains since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,377.24, the S&P 500 gained 2.4 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,575.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.71 points, or 0.43 percent, to 6,727.67. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

