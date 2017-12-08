US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up as jobs report boosts optimism

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week and raised optimism about economic prospects in 2018.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.68 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,329.16, the S&P 500 gained 14.52 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,651.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,840.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)