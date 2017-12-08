FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up as jobs report boosts optimism
December 8, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up as jobs report boosts optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week and raised optimism about economic prospects in 2018.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.68 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,329.16, the S&P 500 gained 14.52 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,651.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,840.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

