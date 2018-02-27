FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Powell's comments on strengthening economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields rose after new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that data has pointed to a strengthening economy since December, increasing his confidence that inflation would rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.92 points, or 0.13 percent, to 25,676.35. The S&P 500 lost 7.31 points, or 0.262987 percent, to 2,772.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,390.05.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

