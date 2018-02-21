FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 9:08 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gives up gains as Treasury yields climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a rocky session after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a four-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168 points, or 0.67 percent, to 24,796.75, the S&P 500 lost 14.87 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,701.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,218.23. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
