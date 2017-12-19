FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower as traders see past tax revamp
#Company News
December 19, 2017 / 9:08 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower as traders see past tax revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was more than offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,963.85. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

