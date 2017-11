Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened flat on Thursday as investors braced for the unveiling of a long-awaited tax bill and President Donald Trump’s decision on the next Federal Reserve chair.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 points, or -0 percent, to 23,434.66. The S&P 500 lost 1.62 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,577.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,710.02. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)