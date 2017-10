Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly after key U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.44 points, or 0.59 percent, to 21,987.76. The S&P 500 gained 15.92 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,457.24. The Nasdaq Composite added 52.53 points, or 0.84 percent, to 6,309.09. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)