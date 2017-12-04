US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Senate tax bill approval

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes surged at the opening on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, bringing closer to reality President Donald Trump’s promise of cutting corporate taxes to spur growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.8 points, or 0.95 percent, to 24,462.39. The S&P 500 gained 18.46 points, or 0.698655 percent, to 2,660.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 49.14 points, or 0.72 percent, to 6,896.73.