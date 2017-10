Oct 6 (Reuters) - The three major indexes opened lower on Friday after the Labor Department reported a fall in U.S. employment in September for the first time in seven years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.63 points, or 0.12 percent, to 22,748.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.2 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,546.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.49 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,568.86. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)