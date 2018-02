Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in bond yields and disappointing quarterly results from Walmart.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.61 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,073.77. The S&P 500 lost 11.56 points, or 0.423099 percent, to 2,720.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.24 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,209.23. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)