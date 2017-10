Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as investors turned risk averse after North Korea and the United States entered into a fresh war of words.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.94 points, or 0.07 percent, to 22,344.29. The S&P 500 lost 3.31 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,497.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,402.67. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)