March 2, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses from tariff threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended another turbulent week on an upbeat note Friday, but major indexes posted losses for the week as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum rattled investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,691.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,257.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)

