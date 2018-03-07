FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 7, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses on prospect of tariff exemptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after Wednesday’s volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on U.S. trade policy after President Donald Trump promised hefty import tariffs but then said Mexico and Canada could be exempt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 24,801.36 and the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,726.8, while the Nasdaq Composite added 24.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,396.65. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.