February 6, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies after whipsaw session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks posted sharp gains in another wild trading session on Tuesday, as indexes rebounded from the biggest one-day drops for the S&P 500 and the Dow in more than six years that had stalled the market’s record run on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 569.32 points, or 2.34 percent, to 24,915.07, the S&P 500 gained 46.31 points, or 1.75 percent, to 2,695.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 148.36 points, or 2.13 percent, to 7,115.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
