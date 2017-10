NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.67 points, or 0.23 percent, to 23,273.96, the S&P 500 lost 10.23 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,564.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,586.83. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)