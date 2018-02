Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes inched higher on Wednesday morning, reversing course from losses earlier in the session that were sparked by stronger-than-expected inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.14 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,668.59. The S&P 500 gained 10.09 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,673.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 55.47 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,068.98. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)