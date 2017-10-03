FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sets record highs with boosts from carmakers, airlines
October 3, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 14 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sets record highs with boosts from carmakers, airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500, the Dow, Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 indexes all posted record high closes for the second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in carmakers after strong September vehicle sales and a jump in airline shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.66 points, or 0.37 percent, to 22,641.26, the S&P 500 gained 5.46 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,534.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.00 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,531.71. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

