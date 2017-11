NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ticked up on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.76 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,439.97, the S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,584.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,757.60. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)