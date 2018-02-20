FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St winning streak ends as Walmart drags on Dow, S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday to snap a six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in Walmart weighed heavily, but gains in Amazon and chip stocks helped the Nasdaq hold near the unchanged mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.62 points, or 1.02 percent, to 24,962.76, the S&P 500 lost 15.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,716.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,234.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
