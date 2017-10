Sept 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that it expects another rate hike by year end and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.79 points, or 0.19 percent, to 22,412.59, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,508.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.28 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,456.04. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)