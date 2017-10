Sept 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced to record levels on Friday, buoyed by gains in technology stocks, and each of the major indexes closed out the quarter with solid gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,402.75, the S&P 500 gained 9.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,519.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.51 points, or 0.66 percent, to 6,495.96. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)