March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors remained concerned about the increasing likelihood of a global trade war following President Donald Trump’s threat to impose hefty tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141.26 points, or 0.58 percent, to 24,396.8. The S&P 500 lost 12.75 points, or 0.473758 percent, to 2,678.5. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.64 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,224.22. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)