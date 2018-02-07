FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
February 7, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at the open, Dow off 120 pts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling over 120 points as an almost 2 percent gain in the previous session failed to calm the nerves following the blue-chip index’s biggest intraday fall on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.2 points, or 0.43 percent, to 24,804.57. The S&P 500 lost 8.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,686.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.22 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,093.66. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.