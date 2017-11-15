FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls with energy; tech weighs
November 15, 2017 / 9:07 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls with energy; tech weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as energy sector shares dropped for a fourth straight session, tracking crude oil prices, while tech, the best performing sector this year, weighed the most on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.4 points, or 0.58 percent, to 23,273.07, the S&P 500 lost 14.17 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,564.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,706.21. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

