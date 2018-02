Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, after two days of gains that had somewhat cooled investor nerves about a burgeoning market correction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.4 points, or 0.63 percent, to 24,446.87. The S&P 500 lost 14.73 points, or 0.554593 percent, to 2,641.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.96 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,942.01.