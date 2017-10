NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after the Senate passed a budget resolution, lifting hopes that President Donald Trump’s tax-cut plan may move forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.32 points, or 0.71 percent, to 23,328.36, the S&P 500 gained 13.07 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,575.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.99 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,629.05. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)