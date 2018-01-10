FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower on China report
#Company News
January 10, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower on China report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar suffers, bond yields hit highs after China report

* Lennar falls after reporting Q4 profit miss

* Nvidia falls after co says some chipsets hit by Spectre

* Futures down: Dow 107 pts, S&P 10.75 pts, Nasdaq 38 pts (Adds comment, updates prices, details on companies)

By Sruthi Shankar

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply lower on Wednesday as investors were spooked by a report that China is considering slowing or halting purchases of U.S. government debt.

The dollar dropped more than half a percent against a basket of currencies, while long-dated Treasury yields hit fresh 10-month highs after the Bloomberg report said the U.S. bond market was becoming less attractive for Beijing.

“The futures are indicating a nasty opening as climbing yields awaken investors to a possible meltdown in the government bond market,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a client note.

If losses hold until markets open, the Dow would open in the red for the first time in 2018.

“For a market that was probably looking for reason to take a pause, it’s not unreasonable to use today’s rise in yield as a catalyst,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, jumped 2 points from its life low of 8.56.

At 8:13 a.m. ET (1313 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 107 points, or 0.42 percent, with 32,766 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.39 percent, with 223,418 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.57 percent, on volume of 42,431 contracts.

The S&P and the Nasdaq closed at a record high for sixth day in a row on Tuesday on optimism ahead of quarterly earnings reports. Big banks JPMorgan and Wells Fargo will kick off the earnings season on Friday.

Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase by 11.8 percent, with biggest contribution from the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It will be the first time that Corporate America has the ability to talk about guidance that incorporates lower tax rates. It’s going to confusing and noisy but will be fascinating, ” Hogan said.

Among stocks, shares of No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp fell 1.66 percent after its profit missed estimates due to a delay in the booking of a single large transaction.

Nordstrom shares were down about 5 percent after reporting its holiday period same-store sales.

Nvidia slipped 1.45 percent after the chipmaker said some of its chipsets have been affected by a memory corruption flaw.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
