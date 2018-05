NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after a choppy session as strong economic data offset disappointing earnings reports from several companies.

People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.85 points, or 0.02 percent, to 23,930.83, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.93 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,629.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.75 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,088.15.