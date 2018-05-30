Wall St. rebounds, fueled by energy stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 set to erase all its losses from Tuesday as signs of easing political turmoil in Italy emerged.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Italy’s 5-Star Movement party made a renewed attempt to form a coalition government and called for eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona to withdraw his candidacy as economy minister.

The Italian government’s successful auction of five- and 10-year bonds also assuaged concerns about the country’s ability to finance itself after a sell-off in Italian bonds on Tuesday resulted in the biggest one-day surge for two-year yields in 26 years.

Fears about instability in Italy had sent investors scurrying to safety assets on Tuesday. U.S. stocks took a beating, with the S&P 500 posting its first 1 percent drop in May, while the U.S. Treasury market had its best day since at least July 2011.

“The market is reversing what appears to be a knee-jerk reaction from yesterday,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta. “As people take a step back, it appears that the sell-off was overdone.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 302.45 points, or 1.24 percent, to 24,663.9, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 34.81 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,724.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 69.01 points, or 0.93 percent, to 7,465.61.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks hit an all-time high during Wednesday’s session, buoyed by data confirming the strength of the U.S. economy. Small-cap U.S. companies generally have less international exposure than their large-cap counterparts.

Payroll processor ADP’s monthly report showed U.S. private sector payrolls increased by 178,000 jobs in May. The Commerce Department revised its estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product growth slightly downward but estimated that U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter would rise above 3 percent annually.

The S&P energy index .SPNY jumped 3.2 percent and was on track for its biggest one-day gain in seven weeks.

Energy shares, which provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, benefited from a 2.2-percent surge in U.S. crude oil prices. [O/R]

Cloud-based business software maker Salesforce.com (CRM.N) rose 2.1 percent and computer and printer maker HP Inc (HPQ.N) jumped 4.2 percent after both companies raised their full-year profit forecasts.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.78-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 193 new highs and 28 new lows.