October 12, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Wall St. rebounds from sell-off as tech soars

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes snapped a losing streak on Friday and technology stocks came roaring back after a week of blistering losses as investors looked for bargains ahead of earnings season even as worries about U.S.-China trade tensions lingered.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 287.16 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,339.99, the S&P 500 gained 38.71 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,767.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 167.83 points, or 2.29 percent, to 7,496.89.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

