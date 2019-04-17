Wall Street dips as healthcare slide offsets chip boost

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks headed lower on Wednesday, as a selloff in healthcare stocks extended for a second day, overshadowing a rally in chipmakers led by Qualcomm.

Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The S&P healthcare index tumbled 2.5%, on pace to wipe out its yearly gains over concerns about potential changes to healthcare policy as 2020 presidential election looms.

“With a Democrat-controlled Congress, there is definitely more talk on regulating the sector and drug prices, which has negative headline risks,” said Matthew Granfki, director of strategy at Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile Advisors.

Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories Inc fell 3.8%, despite quarterly results beating estimates.

UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co fell more than 2% and were the biggest drags on the broader S&P 500 index.

The weakness in healthcare stocks stalled early optimism after data showed China’s economy unexpectedly steadied in the first quarter, assuaging concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy amid a trade war with the united States.

Chipmakers, which get a huge portion of their revenue from China, rallied, with the Philadelphia chip index rising more than 1%.

The top gainer was Qualcomm Inc, surging 10.4% after winning a major victory in its legal dispute with Apple Inc that called for the iPhone to once again use Qualcomm modem chips.

Intel Corp, up 3.4%, said it was exiting the 5G smartphone modem business.

With first-quarter earnings season in full swing, analysts now expect S&P 500 profits to have dropped 1.8% year-on-year. Though a solid improvement over recent estimates, it would still mark the first earnings contraction since 2016.

Of the 54 S&P 500 companies that have posted results so far, about 80% have beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

“Investors were overly pessimistic about Q1 earnings, and so far you’ve seen a few beats and that will continue going forward because there is so much of negative expectations built in,” Granfki said.

The Nasdaq 100 touched a record intraday high, surpassing the level hit in early October.

United Continental Holdings Inc advanced 4.7% after a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit and fueled a 1.22% rise in the Dow Jones transport index.

An outlier among tech stocks was International Business Machines Corp, down 3.8% after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue.

At 12:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.68 points, or 0.02%, at 26,447.98. The S&P 500 was down 5.30 points, or 0.18%, at 2,901.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.48 points, or 0.06%, at 7,995.75.

Morgan Stanley rose 2.3% after quarterly profit beat expectations, wrapping up earnings for big U.S. banks.

PepsiCo Inc gained 3.3% after its quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 45 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 50 new lows.