March 22, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street down 1 percent on tech woes, trade war fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock fell sharply at the open on Thursday as technology stocks slumped on fears of increased regulations in the wake of Facebook Inc’s data privacy issues, while the United States’ plan to impose tariffs on China stoked fears of a trade war.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,405.07. The S&P 500 lost 27.14 points, or 1.000763 percent, to 2,684.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.81 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,257.47.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

