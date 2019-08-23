Money News
August 22, 2019 / 1:42 PM / in 41 minutes

Wall Street drops 1% after Trump's China salvo

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s three main indexes lost about 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should “immediately start looking for an alternative to China” after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on U.S. goods.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 283.17 points, or 1.08%, at 25,969.07, the S&P 500 was down 34.24 points, or 1.17%, at 2,888.71. The Nasdaq Composite was down 95.69 points, or 1.20%, at 7,895.70.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below