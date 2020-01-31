Wall Street stumbles as virus fears mount

FILE PHOTO: Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday as the spreading coronavirus outbreak coupled with sluggish U.S. economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings fuelled concerns about global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 603.41 points, or 2.09%, to 28,256.03, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 58.14 points, or 1.77%, to 3,225.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 148.00 points, or 1.59%, to 9,150.94.

