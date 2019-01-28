Money News
January 28, 2019 / 2:42 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Wall Street drops at open on weak Caterpillar, Nvidia forecasts

FILE PHOTO: A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Monday, as disappointing forecasts from Caterpillar and chipmaker Nvidia set a dour note for an earnings-heavy week that also includes a Federal Reserve meeting and a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.22 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 24,596.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.79 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,644.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.85 points, or 1.25 percent, to 7,075.01 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

