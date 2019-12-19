Wall Street edges higher after jobless data; markets shrug off impeachment

FILE PHOTO: A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as data showed a dip in weekly jobless claims, while investors looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 28,278.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.04%, at 3,192.32, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.23 points, or 0.13%, to 8,838.97 at the opening bell.