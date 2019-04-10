Wall Street edges higher at open, Fed minutes awaited

Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after a bout of selling on trade and growth concerns, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.13 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 26,173.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.17 points, or 0.11%, at 2,881.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.45 points, or 0.17%, to 7,922.73 at the opening bell.